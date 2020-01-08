From a quiz to a wellbeing class, here's five things to do today....

To include your event on this page email whatson@lep.co.uk

Quite Daft Quiz

Cheer up your January Monday with Duffy’s Mad Quiz, tonight at The Ferret on Fylde Road in Preston. You are sure to be entertained as well as challenged! Join in from 9pm. See www.theferret.info for more details.

Sweaty Mama

Sweaty Mama is a unique way to exercise with your child, utilising their weight to intensify the workout. This course of classes at Cabus Village Hall runs for six Mondays and costs just £35. See www.facebook.com/sweatymamalancaster.

Wellbeing Class

Thrive Wellbeing Service are hosting a monthly Wellbeing Programme run by specially trained professionals.

They aim to look after and improve your mental health, build self esteem, manage stress and connect with others to develop social relationships. The groups will cover mindfulness, relaxation, journalling, happiness, positive psychology and more in a relaxed atmosphere.

The Wellbeing Classes take place every second Monday of the month, 6.30-8pm at The Golden Ball, Longton. It’s £12 per person including tea, coffee and cake. Call 01772 613527 to book.

Preston Society: Birdwatching & Natural History

Preston Society, Birdwatching and Natural History meets Mondays, 7.30pm at St Mary’s Church, Penwortham. Tonight it’s ‘Highland Wildlife – The Birds, Mammals and Wildlife of the Highlands of Scotland’ by Rok Atkins. £3 OTD. Call 07713 975321.

Albany Table Tennis

For anyone wanting to have a go, Albany Table Tennis meet every Monday and welcome new members. Pick up a bat and join them 5.45pm-6.45pm at Albany Academy on Bolton Road, Chorley. Call 07814 565721 for more information.