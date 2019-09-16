Four women have lost more than 16 stone between them, to be crowned Slimming World in Warton and Freckleton's Women of the Year.

Four super slimmers in Warton and Freckleton are celebrating being to be crowned their group’s Slimming World Women of the Year.

Abbey Sandford, 22, of Wrea Green, has lost 4 stone 6lbs in seven months; Sarah Grist-Yates, 33, of Blackpool, has dropped 2 stone 11.5lbs in 18 weeks; Kim Dixon, 30, of Freckleton, has gone down 4 stone 3.5lbs in 17 months and Alice Kelso, 20, of Kirkham, has lost 4 stone 9lbs in 11 months.

The Freckleton group is run by Heather Jenkins. She said: “I couldn’t be prouder of my three ladies. They have all come so far and are all transforming their lives. To see it happen before your eyes is amazing.”

Lou Holliday, who runs the Warton Slimming World, said: “I’m so proud to be Alice’s consultant. She has recently completed a 10K and I have seen her self confidence grow.”

Heather runs groups on Wednesdays at 5pm and 7pm or Thursdays at 9.30am at Freckleton Memorial Hall. Call 07834241205. Lou runs Warton Slimming World on Thursdays at 5pm and 7pm at Holy Family Church Hall. Call Lou on 07962496564.