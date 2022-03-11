'Exclusion zone' in place at Royal Preston Hospital due to giant chimney damage

Giant cranes are on site to help stabilise the boiler house chimney after movement was detected when Storms Franklin and Eustice battered the UK last month.

Workmen had to remove cladding on the chimney to examine the damage and work is now under way to strengthen it, with repairs expected to be completed within the next couple of weeks.

To ensure the safety of staff, patients and visitors, the hospital has introduced a “precautionary exclusion zone” inside and outside the affected part of the hospital.

As a further precaution, some staff have been moved out of offices near the chimney, but the hospital trust said wards and other patients areas are not affected.

A cordon will remain in place around the chimney site, adjacent to staff car park E, whilst repair work continues.

A spokesman for Lancashire Teaching Hospitals said: “Due to the recent storms, high winds have caused damage to the boiler house chimney at Royal Preston Hospital.

“A precautionary exclusion zone both within and outside the hospital has been established but this does not impact on patient care.

“Further work to the chimney is being carried out and is expected to be complete within the next couple of weeks dependent upon weather conditions.

"In the meantime we have had to move some staff out of offices in the vicinity as a precaution. It has not affected any wards or other patient areas."

