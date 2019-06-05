‘Exceptional’ Lancashire doctor thanks donors who made award win possible

A doctor’s award for his ‘exceptional contribution to radiology services’ is in part down to the donors who allowed him to receive kidney transplants, he said.

Dr Stephen D’Souza, Consultant in Vascular and Interventional Radiology at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals, was handed an Exceptional Contribution Award by the Royal College of Radiologists for his work as part of the national body in fields such as imaging service assessment and improvement, imaging guideline production, and audit and quality improvement.

Dr D’Souza has recently been elected to the College Council and Governance Working Group which will ensure the College can respond to the ever changing environment in which it operates.

He has also been working with the Uganda-UK Healthcare Alliance, Health Education England and the Royal College of Radiologists to establish an Interventional Radiology service in Uganda.

Dr D’Souza thanked medical teams in Liverpool, Manchester, Preston and Chorley, then added: “However, the contribution these people have made pales when compared to two individuals. One I never met but carried an organ donor card and from whom I received a transplant in 1988. The second is my brother David who,in the most generous act imaginable, donated a kidney to me in 2011. Hopefully, my career and this award in part justify their sacrifices.”