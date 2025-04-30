Andrew Stephenson, the new chair of University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust | UHMBT

Former Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson has been appointed as the new chair of the trust that runs the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The long-serving Tory politician - who represented his East Lancashire constituency for 14 years until being defeated at the 2024 general election when contesting the new Pendle and Clitheroe seat - is due to take up the role at University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust (UHMBT) in June.

The organisation’s lead governor said she was “bowled over” by Mr Stephenson’s understanding of how it operates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Stephenson, the new chair of University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust | UHMBT

The ex-MP served as Minister for the NHS and Secondary Care during his time in Parliament. After health issues of his own, he became a volunteer first responder with the North West Ambulance Service for more than a decade.

Mr Stephenson said it was “truly an honour” to be appointed to his new post.

He added: “I am committed to tackling the significant challenges of serving such a rural area, which includes multiple areas of deprivation and system-wide issues, such as discharge delays and tight finances.

“I believe my career to date has provided me with solid foundations to take on the role of chair, providing new leadership to both the Board of Directors and the Council of Governors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I will strive to ensure that the Trust not only meets the challenges of today but also capitalises on emerging opportunities to further transform and enhance the quality of care we deliver. I will lead the Board of Directors and the Council of Governors to build on the progress UHMBT has made, delivering for patients, colleagues and the communities the trust proudly serves.”

Suzie Hayman, lead governor at UHMBT, said: “I was bowled over by the length and breadth of the research Andrew displayed in our conversations, into what UHMBT does and seeks to do. He really understands the people we look after and the complexity of the health offer we make.

“As a first responder, he went over and above in the training he requested and I know in one of his posts he went so far as to study for and gain a Master’s degree to get fully across his subject. He will bring enthusiasm and commitment to this role.”

Aaron Cummins, chief executive of UHMBT, said: “I am delighted that our Council of Governors has approved the appointment of Andrew as our new trust chair. He has a clear commitment to building effective relationships and supporting the strategic development of our trust - reinforcing our position as a high-performing provider of hospital and community care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Tony Oakman, who has served as interim chair of UHMBT during the recruitment process. Tony's expertise and guidance have been instrumental in our work to continuously improve the quality of care we provide and we appreciate his support during this transition period.

“We look forward to working with Andrew as we take the next steps in our planned recovery and transformation journey - focusing on further improving care and services for our local communities.”