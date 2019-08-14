A new care home based in Oswaldtwistle, Accrington has been officially opened by Emmerdale star John Middleton.

Pendle Brook, in Oswaldtwistle Accrington, is the latest home to be opened by the family-run Rochcare Group.

John captured the hearts of viewers across the country as he portrayed Ashley Thomas’ journey through a younger-onset vascular dementia diagnosis.

The part touched him so deeply that John now works with the Alzheimer’s Society.

“I was delighted to be asked to open this exceptional care home,” said John.

“The thought and careful consideration that has gone into the making and design of Pendle Brook is second to none.

“However, it is the staff that will give it it’s life. It is a genuine home full of loving care.”

“I’m proud to be an ambassador for the Alzheimer’s society and I’m honoured to have been invited to open such a wonderful home. Out of all the places I have been to I have to say this is the best”.

Pendle Brook is the latest home to be opened by the Rochcare Group, which has been operational since the early 1980s.

With its public coffee bar, job creation and commitment to buying local produce, Pendle Brook continues a long legacy of community work.

Intergenerational co-operation is key within the Rochcare Group.

Coniston House, in Lancashire is another home within Rochcares portfolio, which works closely with the Gillibrand School. Residents and pupils meet up on a regular basis and attend special events throughout the year.

Earlier this summer, the home opened its doors for an open day encouraging people to visit their local care homes and work together to develop better relationships.

Lord Lieutenant of Lancashire, Lord Shuttleworth visited Coniston House and met with residents and families, to get an understanding of the care home environment. He was very interested in Dementia, the illness and its progression and was keen to understand the role staff have at Coniston and the training they have undertook.

He said he thoroughly enjoyed his visit and if the chance arose of getting a royal visit he would be putting our name forward.

“Some people still have misconceptions about care homes so we are keen to dispel any myths and for people to come and have a look around all of our homes, meet the staff and our residents,” said Athar Mahmood the Director for the Rochcare Group.

Royley House, in Oldham, is another Rochcare home which opens its doors to the community on a regular basis.

This year’s summer fair received fantastic support, raising £650 to fund trips and equipment for the residents.

The Residents at Royley house are already looking forward to their Christmas Party at the Haggate Public House, Which, is the Hub of the Local Community. Royley house are providing a Professional Singer and are inviting Residents, families, Staff and local residents to bring festive cheer to the Community.

On September 14, Bank Hall, in Burnley, will be hosting a summer party.

Children from local schools have been invited to produce a picture of what they imagine a care home is. The best one will be framed in the home and the top 12 will be made into a calendar for sale next year.

The day will also have a Burnley Baby theme in a nod to Bank Hall’s history as a maternity hospital.

Visitors to the summer fair are being invited to take along a picture of themselves to be pinned on a board which will be framed in the home.

Rochcare is committed to kind, compassionate and responsive care. To find out more visit https://rochcare.com