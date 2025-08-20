ELHT colleague Catherine serves up silver at British Transplant Games
A clerical worker at Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital has channelled her health journey into sporting success, winning a silver medal at the 2025 British Transplant Games.
Catherine Makin, who works in the General Outpatients Department, underwent a double lung transplant in 2020 and has since taken part in the annual games, which promote organ donation and celebrate the achievements of transplant recipients. This year's silver medal now takes her total to ten gold, silver and bronze medals at the Games over the last four years.
The British Transplant Games are the flagship event of the charity Transplant Sport and have been running for over 45 years, since the first ‘Transplant Olympics’ in Portsmouth in 1978.
Catherine said: "Competing in the British Transplant Games is an amazing weekend of fun, laughter and meeting friends, but it is also about remembering what we are there for — our donors, of course! Without them, we wouldn't be here.
"The Games themselves are an incredible celebration of life. It’s not just about winning medals — it’s about meeting others who’ve been through similar journeys and showing what organ donation makes possible. Every time I compete, I’m reminded of how grateful I am to be here."
The Games, which this year took place in Oxford, are a celebration of life, bringing together transplant recipients from across the UK to compete in a range of sports and raise awareness of organ donation. Catherine’s journey from transplant patient to medal-winning athlete is a powerful testament to the life-changing impact organ donation can have.
For more information about organ donation, visit www.organdonation.nhs.uk