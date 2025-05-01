Easter Bunny leads rabbit run for Rosemere!

The 5k run/walk on Easter Sunday morning started and finished at the town’s Orchid Café Bar, where proprietor Linda Sanders and her team provided free refreshments for finishers, held a raffle, awarded Easter bonnet and fancy dress prizes and had organised additional fun attractions.

Lancashire Police sent three of its latest vehicles for visitors to explore. There were also fire engine tours courtesy of Lancashire Fire & Rescue Penwortham, a bird of prey display, face painting and a visit by Alan Atkinson’s steam wagon. Linda said: “Thank you to everyone who supported our Easter fundraising event.

“We are especially grateful to John Wiseman and his daughter Sophie for planning the run/walk, to the emergency services for displaying their vehicles and to everyone, who entered into the spirit to help make it such good fun.”

Yvonne Stott, events and community fundraiser for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “Congratulations to Linda and everyone involved in her event. They made Easter Sunday extra special for both ourselves and a lot of local families, who turned out in support.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk

Ears pricked ready for the off

Back at the Orchid Café Bar, there was a chance to make feathered friends

The Orchid Café Bar team, from the left, Linda Sanders and her mum Betty with Sophie Wiseman and Anne Hill