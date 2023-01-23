That is on top of the £26m that Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (LTH) was already aiming to generate during 2022/23 – and comes just as the health service struggles to deal with what have been widely described as unprecedented pressures.

The daunting financial challenge was revealed in a letter to the workforce – seen by the Lancashire Post – which was sent early last month. The current financial year ends on 5th April, meaning that the organisation will have had around four months to find the money.

In the correspondence, LTH chief executive Kevin McGee and chief finance officer Jonathan Wood say that the position in which the trust finds itself has some “significant implications”, advising colleagues that “plans to spend even quite modest amount[s] of money now need to be signed off by the [Lancashire and South Cumbria] Integrated Care Board (ICB) and sometimes also the NHS [North West] Regional team”.

The additional savings required by Lancashire Teaching Hospitals came just as all corners of the NHS started to experience the strain of the health service's toughest winter to date

However, the pair stress that staff should immediately tell their manager if they feel that anything they are asked to do has “an impact on your ability to provide patient care”.

The executives pledge that any concerns will be “fully explored at the relevant weekly clinical forums” and say that a quality impact assessment will be in place so that LTH is “fully sighted on the consequences of any decisions”. They add that patients ”remain at the heart” of the trust’s work.

According to papers presented to the last meeting of the LTH board in early December, the organisation had planned for a £26.7m deficit during 2022/23. However, the actual financial gap being forecast at the point the letter was penned was £33m – leaving a £6m shortfall to bridge, which staff were told would be a “big challenge”.

Kevin McGee, chief executive of Lancashire Teaching Hospitals, acknowkdged that staff may feel frustrated by the demands resulting from the trust's financial position - but said they must speak up if they feel patient care is being compromised

The board heard last month that the trust’s situation meant that it would receive “mandated support” from the regional teams at NHS England and NHS Improvement.

WHAT HAS CAUSED THE PROBLEM?

Members were advised that a plan for LTH to spend to no more than £14.3m on agency staff during this financial year was 40 percent off target by just over halfway through that timeframe – with a prediction that it would hit £20m when the 12-month period was up. That was put down to “greater vacancies than planned and slower than expected benefits from international recruitment”, while staff absence was also highlighted as a pressure.

In the letter to staff – dated 2nd December, 2022 – Kevin McGee and Jonathan Wood explained that the trust had submitted an “optimistic” financial plan for the year – in spite of the challenges that were evident from the outset – because it hoped to reap the rewards of schemes including the Nightingale hub at the Royal Preston and the new Cuerden ward at the Chorley site.

The pop-up Nightingale hub at the Royal Preston was deemed a success, but did not generate quite the level of efficiencies that hospital bosses had been hoping for

The Nightingale unit was one of several such facilities established at the start of last year in preparation for a feared surge in Covid patients as a result of the arrival of the Omicron variant of Covid.

While cases and, to a lesser extent, hospitalisations did rocket, the latter remained at a level that meant the new hub – erected on a car park at the Royal Preston – was instead used to house patients who were medically fit to leave hospital, but were either awaiting support packages to enable them to go back home or a place in care.

However, the facility – which accommodated around 50 patients at any one time – was decommissioned at the end of June, in spite of its success in helping increase the capacity for the trust to carry out pre-planned operations.

At the time, Mr. McGee pointed towards the opening the following month of the 24-bed Cuerden ward at Chorley Hospital as an alternative method of boosting the bed space available at the trust.

The Cuerden Ward at Chorley Hospital had also been banked on to improve patient flow through the system (image via Chorley Council's planning portal)

Reflecting on both of those initiatives the letter to staff states: “Part of the reason that we put in an optimistic plan was because we knew we were going to benefit from a number of positive investments, such as the Nightingale Hub…and Cuerden Ward… which should have helped us to become much more efficient.

“However, for a variety of reasons this has not happened quite as effectively as we would have liked and, as the year has progressed, the risks to delivering the annual plan have continued to grow.

“The situation has been made worse by additional local and external pressures including workforce challenges; impacts on productivity and efficiency such as the additional bank holiday and a loss of car parking income; unpredicted high levels of cost inflation and the fact that we are not achieving the agreed levels of recurrent Cost Improvement Programmes.”

Colleagues were also told that the trust had made “some assumptions about being able to restore services such as elective surgery quickly, that the on-going operational impacts of Covid would have subsided, and that services could be delivered within stretched funding envelopes that do not fully take into account the realities of the demographics of our communities”.

It was acknowledged that hospital departments had been “working hard already” to make savings, but noted that the trust now had to ”dig a little deeper and do some of the things that may feel very restrictive and difficult, but that are expected of organisations in our position”.

“This will include increased internal financial scrutiny and a number of control measures being introduced. These types of measures always bring with them some frustrations, but are unavoidable in the circumstances,” the letter added.

Like most hospitals, the Royal Preston has been under extrreme pressure this winter

The trust’s cost improvement programme for 2022/23 set a savings target for the year of £26.3m. Of that total, £15.8m was intended to be recurrent – meaning that the benefit will continue to be felt in future years – while the remaining £10.5m was to come from one-off savings.

According to December’s board papers, the trust was forecasting that it would fall short of the overall target by £500,000, but was expecting to be able to plug the gap by speeding up the delivery of some savings schemes.

However, if the recurrent element of the programme is not delivered – even if the overarching savings target is achieved for this year – that would simply push the unresolved financial pressure into 2023/24.

Staff were told in the letter that the trust must “seek ways of improving what we do today, find innovative solutions to eliminate waste, reduce variation and tackle inefficiencies so we better utilise the resources we have for improvement” – but were assured that “great progress” was already being made.

HOW HAVE PRESTON AND CHORLEY HOSPITALS BEEN MAKING SAVINGS ALREADY?

The Post understands that savings initiatives successfully completed to date include improvements in the use of some of the trust’s high-cost diagnostic equipment. These have helped to reduce the reliance on agency staff and resulted in a 20 percent “productivity gain”.

Changes to procurement schemes and the re-engineering of some clinical and administrative services have also contributed to the savings achieved so far.

In November, the trust’s medical division held its first waste reduction conference which colleagues were advised had been “a fantastic opportunity to focus on improving the quality of our services through clinical, financial and continuous improvement collaboration and [had] identified a number of ideas to improve day-to-day business operations and improvement to patient pathways”.

Work to better collaborate across the whole healthcare system in Lancashire and South Cumbria was also under way, LTH staff were told – although it was recognised that the impact of any such measures was likely to be felt in the next financial year rather than the remaining months of the current one.

‘TOO MANY BEDS TAKEN UP BY PATIENTS WHO SHOULD BE BACK HOME’

The Post understands that LTH considers its key operational pressure to be the number of beds occupied by patients who no longer meet the criteria for being hospitalised, but have nowhere else that they can immediately go.

As the paper revealed last year, that figure has regularly been reaching 100 across the Preston and Chorley sites at any one time – and comprises those waiting for support packages to help them safely return home or for a place in a care facility.

At a meeting of the Lancashire and South Cumbria ICB last month, Kevin McGee said that LTH had “too many beds open that are not funded and are staffed by agency [workers]” – and called for the region to use its share of the Adult Social Care Discharge Fund to help address the problem.

That £500m nationwide government pot was announced last autumn to support the timely discharge of patients from hospital, with 40 percent of it having been distributed in December and the remainder due to be provided by the end of this month.

The Lancashire County Council area will get just under £4.6m from the fund, while the standalone council areas of Blackpool and Blackburn with Darwen are in line for £753,000 and £637,000, respectively.

Mr. McGee said that the problem hospitals trusts like his was facing was that “there is not the capacity in the out-of-hospital system to allow us to discharge patients appropriately”.

He added: “If we can use this funding…in different way to build that resilience out of hospital, it will allow us to discharge quicker…and it will take the premium rates that we’re paying for bank and agency [staff] out of the system, so we’ll actually get a significant recurrent cost saving.”

ICB board members heard that the money from the discharge fund would be used on “new” schemes that build upon those that are already in place and backed by the Better Care Fund, an arrangement introduced in 2015 that created some pooled budgets between the NHS and local authorities where this could help better integrate health and social care.

BRINGING LANCASHIRE’S HEALTHCARE BUDGET BACK INTO THE BLACK

The financial challenge faced by Lancashire Teaching Hospitals is being felt to varying degrees right across the healthcare system in the county.

As of the end of October 2022, the Lancashire and South Cumbria region was reporting a £61.9m deficit – £47.6m above the more modest, but still significant, £14.3m gap that it was expecting.

A meeting of the area’s Integrated Care Board in early December heard that the figure was heading in a downward direction and was officially at £55m by that point.

Against that backdrop, each of Lancashire’s NHS provider trusts was told by the ICB to produce a financial recovery plan by late November. As things stood the previous month, the ICB itself accounted for £19m of the shortfall against the region’s financial target, with the trusts collectively responsible for the remaining £28.6m.

ICB chief finance officer Sam Proffitt told the December gathering of board members that it was vital that the proportion of savings being made across the region that could be counted on as recurrent – and so banked for future years – continued to grow. Otherwise, she said, the system would be starting the next financial year with a “big problem”.

Ms. Proffitt added that there were “real opportunities” to drive down costs by avoiding “waste and duplication”. That could be done “without impacting [on] patient care”, she told colleagues.

Lancashire County Council chief executive Angie Ridgwell – a partner member of the ICB, representing all of Lancashire’’s local authorities – stressed the need to avoid simply “cost-shunting” responsibilities from one part of the health and social care system to another.

“Where we have different accountability streams for balancing our budgets, it is very easy to …make a decision where we’re not fully aware of the impact on our partners. I’m pretty confident there will be some unintended cost-shunting in all of our budgets when we set them,” she warned.

The County Hall chief made an offer – which was widely welcomed – at a previous meeting of the ICB in November to use local authority experience to help the NHS secure any community care packages it was seeking “at a lower price” than it might otherwise achieve.

