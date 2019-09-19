Dementia-friendly walk and live music performance in Longton to boost well-being of South Ribble people

A 780m walk helping South Ribble people with dementia to live well is being held in the stunning Longton Brickcroft Nature Reserve next month.

The South Ribble Partnership’s Living Well Walk will start at 10am on Saturday, October 5th, followed by a live music performance. Little Hoole singer Katy Bradley will take music fans on a trip down memory lane at 11am with singalong hits from the 1950s and '60s.

This free event is being held in association with the South Ribble Dementia Action Alliance to bring people together and raise awareness of the services and opportunities available to those living with the condition, or caring for somebody who is.

People are also invited to attend as Dementia Friends to learn how to become more understanding and supportive of those who have the condition.

There will be stalls offering light refreshments and information about services in the borough, and all who attend will be given a copy of the South Ribble Partnership’s Living Well Guide to take away. It offers both advice and details of services and social events in the area.

This circular route is suitable for all - with frequent benches for resting throughout.

To register, please visit www.livingwellwalk.eventbrite.co.uk or contact partnership@southribble.gov.uk or 01772 625461.

The event is sponsored by Birchall Blackburn Law.