Daughter holds fund raising Summer fair at The Old Leyland Gates in memory of Judy Naylor

There was a whole host of entertainment on offer for all the family when a Leyland pub staged a summer fair at the weekend.

Campaigning daughter holds a fund raising Summer fair at a Leyland pub after her mum tragically died on holiday in Turkey. However, the fun event at The Old Leyland Gates, Golden Hill Lane, was also organised in order that some serious fund-raising could take place, following the tragic death of a mother-of-three from the town. Keen to raise awareness and support other families, her daughter Kim Naylor has become a campaigner for UK Sepsis Trust.

The event included a DJ, singer, bouncy castle, tombola, penalty shoot-out, face painting and stalls.

Some of the youngsters at the event

Liam Holden with Korban (11 months)

Michelle Gauci, Ken Naylor and Kim Naylor

