Dance and Parkinson’s Oop North is coming to Preston!

A new and exciting dance class with a difference will be starting in Preston from September 20.

Dance and Parkinson’s ‘oop North is a new weekly session for anyone affected by Parkinson’s Disease.

The project is being run by Mel Brierley and LPM Dance Theatre and will be hosted in the dance studio at Media Factory, University of Central Lancashire, Kirkham Street, Preston.

Research shows that dance helps with the coordination and mobility problems often associated with Parkinson’s Disease. It has also been shown to improve general well-being.

Helen Gould, LPM co-director, said: ‘We are delighted to begin more specialist classes in the North West. I’ve been delivering Dance and Parkinson’s for many years now in both Liverpool and Manchester and have witnessed the extraordinary benefits first hand. It’s important that more people have the opportunity to access classes from other areas.’

The project is part of a larger North West initiative which has been funded by National Lottery Community Grants and is being led by experienced artists Helen Gould and Mel Brierley. There will be another three new classes starting in other areas in Blackburn, Blackpool and Morecambe.

Mel said: "Dance supports the whole person in their experience of living with Parkinson's - in class we move, we problem-solve, we express ourselves, and learn from other people."

The new programme will be run in the Media Factory, UCLAN, Kirkham Street, Preston, from September 20, at 2pm for nine weeks and is suitable for all abilities. Classes cost £3.50. For bookings, please contact Mel on melliebeing@gmail.com