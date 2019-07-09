'Criminal' business supporters scream Bail me Out for Derian House Children's Hospice in Chorley

Business leaders from across the North West busted their way out of ‘jail’, raising more than £35,000 for a children’s hospice.

They were joined by celebrity cellmates burlesque queen Kiki DeVille and Extreme Cake Makers’ Rosie Dummer at Bail Me Out - Derian House Children’s Hospice’s most outrageous money-raising challenge of the year.

The 16 inmates were “arrested” on Friday morning at Leyland Police Station, before being thrown behind bars at La Corte Italian restaurant in Leyland, the former police station.

Locked in the Victorian cells, their only hope of release was to raise £999 bail money with only their phones and laptops to help them out.

Derian House patron and cabaret queen Kiki said: “I’m a parent of Derian House and I know exactly what it is that Derian does for families.

“Not just children who are with us, but for bereaved families too.”

The resourceful “criminals” not only raised their bail money but smashed the challenge raising a total of £35,138.46 so far, with donations still coming in.

Lee Morgan banged up

Sgt Anthony Burgess nicks Evie Skentelbery

Kristen Durose locked in the cell

Jane Campbell has her fingerprints taken

Supporters of Derian House being thrown into jail to raise money