We've been taking a look at the latest Covid rates for the various areas of Preston

These are the latest Covid-19 rates in Preston as autumn sets in.

By Adam Lord
Friday, 1st October 2021, 4:40 pm
Updated Friday, 1st October 2021, 4:46 pm

The latest figures show 11 areas recorded an increase in new cases, one seeing them rise by more than 100 per cent, while six areas saw infection rates fall in the seven days to September 24.

Preston recorded 531 cases in all, a rate of 368.4 per 100,000 people.

Here we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise and fall in case rates per 100,000 people between September 17 and 24.

1. Frenchwood and Fishwick

Frenchwood and Fishwick has seen rates of positive Covid cases increase by 123.5% from 183.3 to 409.7

2. Moor Park

Moor Park has seen rates of positive Covid cases increase by 66.7% from 126.6 to 211

3. Broughton and Wychnor

Broughton and Wychnor has seen rates of positive Covid cases increase by 47.4% from 479.9 to 707.2

4. Grimsargh and Goosnargh

Grimsargh and Goosnargh has seen rates of positive Covid cases increase by 36.7% from 463.2 to 633.1

