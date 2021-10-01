The latest figures show 11 areas recorded an increase in new cases, one seeing them rise by more than 100 per cent, while six areas saw infection rates fall in the seven days to September 24.
Preston recorded 531 cases in all, a rate of 368.4 per 100,000 people.
Here we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise and fall in case rates per 100,000 people between September 17 and 24.
1. Frenchwood and Fishwick
Frenchwood and Fishwick has seen rates of positive Covid cases increase by 123.5% from 183.3 to 409.7
2. Moor Park
Moor Park has seen rates of positive Covid cases increase by 66.7% from 126.6 to 211
3. Broughton and Wychnor
Broughton and Wychnor has seen rates of positive Covid cases increase by 47.4% from 479.9 to 707.2
4. Grimsargh and Goosnargh
Grimsargh and Goosnargh has seen rates of positive Covid cases increase by 36.7% from 463.2 to 633.1