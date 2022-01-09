Covid at RPH: Pictures inside Royal Preston Hospital as staff restaurant is turned into a coronavirus ward

The staff canteen, Charters Restaurant, has temporarily shut to allow a makeshift ward to open in its place as the hospital braces for a wave of new Covid admissions in the weeks to come.
The makeshift ward inside Royal Preston Hospital is in addition to the 100-capacity Nightingale Surge Hub announced last week, to be built on the visitor car park opposite the main entrance.
The Nightingale hub is one of 8 to open at hospitals around England and will service the wider North West region, providing up to 100 extra beds for recovering patients.
But last week, the Government asked all of England's hospital trusts to find additional space for extra beds as patient numbers soar across the country.
In November, 61% of emergency admissions (out of a total of 2,873) had to wait at least four hours for a bed on a ward.