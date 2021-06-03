And although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, there are still concerns the roadmap out of lockdown could be threatened by the Delta variant.

The latest figures show 11 out of 17 neighbourhoods saw an increase in infections in the latest seven-day period, the last week of May.

Now as the country prepares to ‘unlock’ on 21 June, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people between 21 May and 28 May.

1. Leyland South East & Buckshaw Village Leyland South East & Buckshaw Village has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 200%, from a rate of 39.9 to 119.8.

2. Lostock Hall Lostock Hall has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 329%, from a rate of 94.9 to 406.7.

3. Bamber Bridge West Bamber Bridge West has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise, from a rate of 0 to 110.

4. Longton & Walmer Bridge Longton & Walmer Bridge has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise, from a rate of 0 to 36.