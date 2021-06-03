Will England reopen on 21 June? Here are the Preston areas where Covid infections rose in the last week of May
Lockdown is gradually lifting in Preston and across England - but there are some areas where coronavirus cases are rising.
And although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, there are still concerns the roadmap out of lockdown could be threatened by the Delta variant.
The latest figures show 13 out of 17 neighbourhoods saw an increase in infections in the latest seven-day period, the last week of May.
Now as the country prepares to ‘unlock’ on 21 June, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people between 21 May and 28 May.
