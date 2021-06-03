And although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, there are still concerns the roadmap out of lockdown could be threatened by the Delta variant.

The latest figures show 13 out of 17 neighbourhoods saw an increase in infections in the latest seven-day period, the last week of May.

Now as the country prepares to ‘unlock’ on 21 June, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people between 21 May and 28 May.

1. Ribbleton Ribbleton has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 17%, from a rate of 58.7 to 68.5.

2. St Matthew's St Matthew's has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 18%, from a rate of 126.5 to 149.5.

3. Broughton & Wychnor Broughton & Wychnor has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 67, from a rate of 41 to 68.4.

4. Cadley & College Cadley & College has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 100%, from a rate of 88.9 to 177.7.