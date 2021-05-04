When Boris Johnson is expected to announce the next lockdown update - including rules for foreign travel

The next step in the lockdown roadmap will take place no earlier than 17 May (Photo: Getty Images)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is poised to announce the next stages of easing lockdown, including plans for resuming foreign holidays.

Mr Johnson said he expects there to be “some openings up” on 17 May, when a new risk-based traffic light system is due to be introduced for international travel.

Here’s what the PM has said so far and when an official announcement is expected.

When is Boris Johnson’s next announcement?

Downing Street has been providing sporadic press briefings to update the public on the pandemic, with the Prime Minister delivering his last briefing on 20 April.

The next announcement is expected to outline details about the resumption of foreign travel, which is due to be allowed from 17 May.

No 10 has confirmed that Step 3 of the lockdown roadmap, which also includes the reopening of indoor hospitality, will take place no earlier than 17 May, following a further review of the data and the four tests.

The Government will make an announcement one week in advance of this as to whether restrictions will be eased as planned.

As such, this means Boris Johnson should give the next update on 10 May. Announcements usually take place at around 5pm.

What will be announced?

Mr Johnson will confirm if it is safe for the next stage in the lockdown roadmap to be eased on 17 May as planned.

In Step 3, all of the most high-risk sectors will be able to reopen, with Covid-secure guidance in place.

This includes the reopening of:

indoor hospitality

remaining outdoor entertainment, such as outdoor theatres and cinemas

indoor entertainment, such as museums, cinemas and children’s play areas

remaining accommodation, such as hotels, hostels and B&Bs

adult indoor group sports and exercise classes

some large events, including conferences, theatre and concert performances and sports events

international travel, subject to review

Weddings, receptions, funerals, and commemorative events, including wakes, can also go ahead from this date with up to 30 attendees.

A broader range of stand-alone life events will also be permitted, including bar mitzvahs and christenings.

What are the plans for resuming travel?

Mr Johnson said he expects there to be some “opening up” of foreign travel on 17 May, but warned that the approach will be cautious.

A new risk-based traffic light system is set to be introduced from this date to resume international travel, which will see countries ranked as either red, amber or green.

This rating will be based on a range of factors, including the proportion of the population that has been vaccinated, rates of Covid infection, emerging new variants, and the country’s access to reliable scientific data and genomic sequencing.

Travellers returning to the UK from “green” rated countries will not be required to self-isolate, although pre-departure and post-arrival Covid tests will still be needed.

Those returning from counties classed as “amber” or “red” will be required to self-isolate or enter quarantine.

Asked if people should be planning foreign holidays, Mr Johnson said: “We will be saying more as soon as we can.

“I think that there will be some openings up on the 17th, but we have got to be cautious and we have got to be sensible and we have got to make sure that we don’t see the virus coming back in.”

The Prime Minister said he did not want to see an “influx of disease” once international travel resumes, which is why the Government is being “as cautious as we can” with the roadmap.

He added: “We do want to do some opening up on May 17 but I don’t think that the people of this country want to see an influx of disease from anywhere else.