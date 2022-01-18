It is one of eight Nightingale 'Surge Hubs' constructed at hospitals across England as the NHS makes 'contingency plans' for any future surges in Covid admissions.

Royal Preston has made swift progress on the project since work began on January 6, when a fleet of lorries delivered its first shipment of beds and building materials.

Occupying a large part of the visitor car park opposite the front entrance, the Nightingale ward is expected only to be used as "a last resort" to ease pressure on North West hospitals at risk of running out of beds.

"While this is a contingency plan, and one we hope we will not need to utilise, it is something we are putting in place to ensure it’s there if we need it," said a spokesman for Royal Preston Hospital when work began two weeks ago.

This is what Royal Preston Hospital's Nightingale Surge Hub looks like now...

