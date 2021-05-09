These are the latest Covid cases for each area in the North West: Bolton shows biggest rise due to Indian variant
The total number of confirmed cases in the North West is now 609,335 as of Sunday, May 9, with Bolton showing a worrying incease of 67 new cases in 24 hours as the Indian variant takes hold.
Prior to April 9, those who took rapid tests and returned a positive test result counted as a positive result even if they took a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test that proved to be negative.
As from Friday, those who receive a negative PCR test result within three days of a positive rapid test result will have their positive results wiped from the system.
This may cause some case totals to fall day-to-day.
Nationwide, the latest figures from Public Health England show a total of 4,433,090 lab-confirmed cases across the UK since testing began.
It means another 2,047 people tested positive across the nation on Saturday (May 8).
These are the figures for the North West
In the North West today (Sunday, May 9, 2021), there has been a total of 609,335 confirmed cases since testing began, with 329 people testing positive in the last 24 hours.
There are currently 177 people in the region's hospitals who are being treated for COVID-19, including 19 on ventilation.
A total of 61,538 people have received treatment for the virus at North West hospitals since the pandemic began.
The total number of North West deaths with COVID-19 on the death certificate now stands at 20,166.
Of these deaths, 17,884 were recorded within 28 days of a positive test.
Blackburn with Darwen - 18,315
Blackpool - 9,253
Bolton - 26,659
Bury - 17,316
Cheshire East - 20,999
Cheshire West and Chester - 21,779
Cumbria - 28,226
Knowsley - 17,402
Lancashire - 98,399
Liverpool - 48,57
Manchester - 53,447
Oldham - 23,240
Rochdale - 21,462
Salford - 23,387
Sefton - 24,080
St Helens - 17,094
Stockport - 21,088
Tameside - 18,481
Trafford - 16,705
Warrington - 17,913
Wigan - 29,223
Wirral - 24,330
Data is provided by Public Health England. You can view the data here.
>>Join our Coronavirus Facebook group here for all the latest
For more advice on how you can protect yourself visit the NHS website.