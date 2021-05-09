These are the latest Covid cases for each area in the North West: Bolton shows biggest rise due to Indian variant

Prior to April 9, those who took rapid tests and returned a positive test result counted as a positive result even if they took a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test that proved to be negative.

As from Friday, those who receive a negative PCR test result within three days of a positive rapid test result will have their positive results wiped from the system.

This may cause some case totals to fall day-to-day.

Nationwide, the latest figures from Public Health England show ​a total of 4,433,090 lab-confirmed cases across the UK since testing began.

It means another 2,047 people tested positive across the nation on Saturday (May 8).

These are the figures for the North West

In the North West today (Sunday, May 9, 2021), there has been a total of 609,335 confirmed cases since testing began, with 329 people testing positive in the last 24 hours.

There are currently 177 people in the region's hospitals who are being treated for COVID-19, including 19 on ventilation.

A total of 61,538 people have received treatment for the virus at North West hospitals since the pandemic began.

The total number of North West deaths with COVID-19 on the death certificate now stands at 20,166.

Of these deaths, 17,884 were recorded within 28 days of a positive test.

Blackburn with Darwen - 18,315

Blackpool - 9,253

Bolton - 26,659

Bury - 17,316

Cheshire East - 20,999

Cheshire West and Chester - 21,779

Cumbria - 28,226

Knowsley - 17,402

Lancashire - 98,399

Liverpool - 48,57

Manchester - 53,447

Oldham - 23,240

Rochdale - 21,462

Salford - 23,387

Sefton - 24,080

St Helens - 17,094

Stockport - 21,088

Tameside - 18,481

Trafford - 16,705

Warrington - 17,913

Wigan - 29,223

Wirral - 24,330

Data is provided by Public Health England. You can view the data here.

