These are the latest Covid cases for each area in the North West

Prior to April 9, those who took rapid tests and returned a positive test result counted as a positive result even if they took a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test that proved to be negative.

As from Friday, those who receive a negative PCR test result within three days of a positive rapid test result will have their positive results wiped from the system.

This may cause some case totals to fall day-to-day.

Patrons sit in the beer garden at Dukes 92 bar on April 12, 2021 in Manchester, England.

Nationwide, the latest figures from Public Health England now show ​a total of 4,409,631 lab-confirmed cases across the UK.

It means another 2,685 people tested positive across the nation on Tuesday (April 27).

These are the figures for the North West

In the North West today (Wednesday, April 28, 2021), there has been a total of 606,097 confirmed cases since testing began.

There are currently 217 people in the region's hospitals who are being treated for COVID-19, including 26 on ventilation.

A total of 61,374 people have received treatment for the virus at North West hospitals since the pandemic began.

The total number of North West deaths with COVID-19 on the death certificate now stands at 20,137.

Of these deaths, 17,863 were recorded within 28 days of a positive test.

Blackburn with Darwen - 18,141 (Up from 18,135) +6

Blackpool - 9,212 (Up from 9,209) +3

Bolton - 26,157 (Up from 26,122) +35

Bury - 17,254 (Up from 17,244) +10

Cheshire East - 20,891 (Up from 20,882) +9

Cheshire West and Chester - 21,721 (Up from 21,714) +7

Cumbria - 28,177 (Up from 28,167) +10

Knowsley - 17,373 (Up from 17,368) +5

Lancashire - 97,862 (Up from 97,786) +76

Liverpool - 48,455 (Up from 48,444) +11

Manchester - 53,122 (Up from 53,087) +35

Oldham - 23,126 (Up from 23,115) +11

Rochdale - 21,315 (Up from 21,303) +12

Salford - 23,241 (Up from 23,226) +15

Sefton - 23,917 (Up from 23,900) +17

St Helens - 17,058 (Up from 17,053) +5

Stockport - 20,969 (Up from 20,959) +10

Tameside - 18,395 (Up from 18,383) +12

Trafford - 16,560 (Up from 16,537) +23

Warrington - 17,845 (Up from 17,839) +6

Wigan - 29,086 (Up from 29,079) +7

Wirral - 24,274 (Up from 24,269) +5

Data is provided by Public Health England. You can view the data here.

