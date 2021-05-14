But with the so-called Indian variant fast becoming a cause of concern for the Government with infections identified across the UK, there are fears the roadmap out of lockdown could be threatened.

The latest figures show 13 out of 17 neighbourhoods still saw a drop in infections in the latest seven-day period, the first week of May.

Now with gyms, bars and restaurants opened up to customers again, we reveal which neighbourhoods have seen the lowest rate of cases per 100,000 people between May 1 to May 8 (In alphabetic order).

1. Ashton-on-Ribble & Larches Ashton-on-Ribble & Larches recorded an infection rate of 0-2 from May 1 to May 8.

2. Brookfield & Holme Slack Brookfield & Holme Slack recorded an infection rate of 0-2 from May 1 to May 8.

3. Broughton & Wychnor Broughton & Wychnor recorded an infection rate of 0-2 from May 1 to May 8.

4. Cadley & College Cadley & College recorded an infection rate of 0-2 from May 1 to May 8.