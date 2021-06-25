Although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, there are still some areas where coronavirus cases are rising.

The latest figures show 9 out of 17 neighbourhoods still saw a rise in infections in the latest seven-day period, the third week in June.

Preston recorded 443 cases in the seven days to 18 June, a rate of 309.5 per 100,000 people.

Adults across the city are being urged to "grab a jab" as the mobile vaccine bus returns to Preston this weekend.

As restrictions stay in place for a few more weeks, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise and fall in case rates per 100,000 people between 11 and 18 June.

1. Plungington & University Plungington & University has seen rates of positive Covid cases fall by 40%, from 373.7 to 222.6.

2. Moor Park Moor Park has seen rates of positive Covid cases fall by 31%, from 364 to 252.

3. St George's St George's has seen rates of positive Covid cases fall by 27%, from 568.1 to 415.7.

4. St Matthew's St Matthew's has seen rates of positive Covid cases fall by 16%, from 356.6 to 299.1.