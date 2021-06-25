Preston areas where Covid infections are rising and falling in the third week of June as ‘Freedom Day’ nears
Covid restrictions are expected to be in place in Preston and across Lancashire until 19 July.
Although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, there are still some areas where coronavirus cases are rising.
The latest figures show 9 out of 17 neighbourhoods still saw a rise in infections in the latest seven-day period, the third week in June.
Preston recorded 443 cases in the seven days to 18 June, a rate of 309.5 per 100,000 people.
Adults across the city are being urged to "grab a jab" as the mobile vaccine bus returns to Preston this weekend.
As restrictions stay in place for a few more weeks, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise and fall in case rates per 100,000 people between 11 and 18 June.