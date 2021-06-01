Lancashire records 252 new Covid cases in 24 hours as Blackburn health chief calls for under-18s vaccinations

There have now been 100,799 confirmed cases in the Lancashire County Council area since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest government data released today (June 1).

Meanwhile, the total across Lancashire, including Blackpool and Blackburn and Darwen, now stands at 129,989.

These are the latest case figures for Lancashire

How many coronavirus cases are there in Lancashire?

Public Health England records cases for each council area. The latest totals for each area in Lancashire are:

Blackburn with Darwen - 19,796 (Up from 19,725) +71

Blackpool - 9,394 (Up from 9,385) +9

Burnley - 10,234 (Up from 10,208) +26

Chorley - 8,230 (Up from 8,207) +23

Fylde - 4,906 (Up from 4,899) +7

Hyndburn - 8,290 (Up from 8,278) +12

Lancaster - 9,610 (No change)

Pendle - 9,891 (Up from 9,882) +9

Preston - 14,311 (Up from 14,277) +34

Ribble Valley - 4,733 (Up from 4,721) +12

Rossendale - 6,496 (Up from 6,472) +24

South Ribble - 8,354 (Up from 8,335) +19

West Lancs - 8,997 (Up from 8,995) +2

Wyre - 6,747 (Up from 6,743) +4