Lancashire records 170 Covid cases in 24 hours - here are the latest figures for each area in the county
The total number of confirmed cases in Lancashire since the beginning of the pandemic now stands at 127,061 as of Thursday, May 20.
There have now been 98,979 confirmed cases in the Lancashire County Council area since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest government data released today (May 20).
Meanwhile, the total across Lancashire, including Blackpool and Blackburn and Darwen, now stands at 127,061.
How many coronavirus cases are there in Lancashire?
Public Health England records cases for each council area. The latest totals for each area in Lancashire are:
Blackburn with Darwen - 18,773 (Up from 18,697) +76
Blackpool - 9,309 (Up from 9,307) +2
Burnley - 10,044 (Up from 10,037) +7
Chorley - 8,060 (Up from 8,048) +12
Fylde - 4,812 (Up from 4,810) +2
Hyndburn - 8,072 (Up from 8,067) +5
Lancaster - 9,542 (Down from 9,533) +9
Pendle - 9,766 (Up from 9,754) +12
Preston - 14,039 (Up from 14,024) +15
Ribble Valley - 4,616 (Up from 4,613) +3
Rossendale - 6,168 (Up from 6,153) +15
South Ribble - 8,182 (Up from 8,181) +1
West Lancs - 8,967 (Up from 8,963) +4
Wyre - 6,711 (Up from 6,704) +7
