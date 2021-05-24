Lancashire recorded over 150 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours - this is the latest for each area
The total number of confirmed cases in Lancashire since the beginning of the pandemic now stands at 127,743 as of Monday, May 24.
There have now been 99,342 confirmed cases in the Lancashire County Council area since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest government data released today (May 24).
Meanwhile, the total across Lancashire, including Blackpool and Blackburn and Darwen, now stands at 127,743.
How many coronavirus cases are there in Lancashire?
Public Health England records cases for each council area. The latest totals for each area in Lancashire are:
Blackburn with Darwen - 19,072 (Up from 19,007) +65
Blackpool - 9,329 (Up from 9,325) +4
Burnley - 10,091 (Up from 10,080) +11
Chorley - 8,090 (Up from 8,085) +5
Fylde - 4,828 (Up from 4,822) +6
Hyndburn - 8,119 (Up from 8,109) +10
Lancaster - 9,561 (Up from 9,555) +6
Pendle - 9,788 (Up from 9,782) +6
Preston - 14,085 (Up from 14,077) +8
Ribble Valley - 4,630 (Up from 4,625) +5
Rossendale - 6,252 (Up from 6,229) +23
South Ribble - 8,210 (Up from 8,205) +5
West Lancs - 8,976 (Up from 8,973) +3
Wyre - 6,712 (Down from 6,713) -1
