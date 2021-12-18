Lancashire Police issue statement on mask enforcement after council's 'Don't be a Dick' advert warns of £100 fines

The Post asked the force about its policy on enforcement after Lancashire County Council launched a controversial ad campaign warning that shoppers face £100 fines if they refuse to 'mask up'.

The provocative Council ad said: "Don't want to wear a mask on public transport and in shops? FINE (£100 fine that is).

"Meet Richard! Richard doesn't want to wear a mask, even though it's the law.

"If officers encounter individuals not wearing a face covering on public transport or in shops, they will engage with them, explain the risks and encourage them to comply with the new rules," said Lancashire Police

"Richard thinks he knows best, but as well as being wrong, he's now £100 out of pocket.

"Don't be a Dick. Do your bit & mask up... it's cheaper."

In response to those who branded the ad 'offensive', 'unprofessional' and 'divisive', Lancashire County Council said: "This is about calling out selfish people who just don't want to wear a mask even though it's the law.

"Ignoring this simple measure puts people at risk, not least those who can't wear a mask for medical or other reasons.

"It's part of a wider campaign of positive messages encouraging Lancashire people to work together to combat Covid-19.

"Its aim is to provoke debate and encourage people to mask up, but it's certainly not our intention to offend anyone."

When asked how the £100 fines will be enforced, the Council said "enforcement is for the police".

So what do Lancashire Police say about face coverings and fines?

"If officers encounter individuals not wearing a face covering on public transport or in shops, they will engage with them, explain the risks and encourage them to comply with the new rules."

But will they be handing out fines?

The force added: "We will work closely with businesses and will continue to respond to incidents where individuals are violent or abusive towards staff or members of the public.

"We will continue to enforce Coronavirus Regulations where it is necessary to do so. We will support transport and retail staff in ensuring people wear face coverings in line with the regulations."

So what does this mean, will they or won't they enforce it?

We asked Lancashire Police to further clarify their approach to enforcement and to confirm whether officers will only be responding to incidents where individuals are "violent or abusive towards staff or members of the public".

The force has declined to comment further.

It also declined to say how many fines it had issued since the rules were reintroduced.

Supermarkets refuse to enforce mask wearing, say "it is up to police to enforce face mask rules"

Supermarkets are continuing to take a light touch approach with Tesco, Aldi, Lidl, Co-op and Iceland not challenging customers.

Sainsbury's said it has "greeters and security guards at the front of our supermarkets" to remind people to wear masks.

Morrisons said staff check face mask wearing at the front of the shops and hand out masks to customers that have forgotten them.

But Industry body The British Retail Consortium said it is up to police to enforce face mask rules, not retailers.

Co-op policy director Paul Gerrard told Radio 5 Live that while Co-op would put up signs to remind people to wear masks, staff would not refuse to serve customers who were not wearing one.