These are the things you'll now be allowed to do from Monday May 17.

Hugs, holidays, households and hospitality: This is what you'll be able to do from Monday

Boris Johnson has announced his latest steps to re-open the economy and ease restrictions.

By Iain Lynn
Saturday, 15th May 2021, 4:55 am

1.

People will be able to meet and hug again for the first time in a year, as the Government gives the public the “choice” to decide whether or not to socially distance with close family and friends.

2.

Secondary school and college students will no longer have to wear face masks

3.

Revellers will be able to enjoy food and drink inside with the reopening of indoor hospitality on May 17

4.

Pub-goers will also be free to meet for a pint without being required to buy a substantial meal, but they must order, eat and drink while seated.

