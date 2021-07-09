Cumbria, Stockport, Lancashire, Liverpool, Manchester, Oldham, Wigan and Wirral see the biggest increase in Covid cases in the North West
The total number of confirmed cases in the North West is now 727,396 as of Friday, July 9.
Nationwide, the latest figures from Public Health England show a total of 5,022,893 lab-confirmed cases across the UK since testing began.
It means another 32,551 people tested positive across the nation on Thursday (July 8).
These are the figures for the North West
In the North West today (Friday, July 9, 2021), there has been a total of 727,396 confirmed cases since testing began, which is an increase of 5,203 on the previous day.
There are currently 596 people in the region's hospitals who are being treated for COVID-19, including 116 on ventilation.
A total of 64,192 people have received treatment for the virus at North West hospitals since the pandemic began.
The total number of North West deaths with COVID-19 on the death certificate now stands at 20,343.
Of these deaths, 18,120 were recorded within 28 days of a positive test.
Blackburn with Darwen - 23,833 (Up from 23,762) +71
Blackpool - 11,560 (Up from 11,436) +124
Bolton - 34,638 (Up from 34,501) +137
Bury - 21,082 (Up from 20,961) +121
Cheshire East - 24,788 (Up from 24,600) +188
Cheshire West and Chester - 25,524 (Up from 25,330) +194
Cumbria - 31,942 (Up from 31,654) +288
Knowsley - 19,438 (Up from 19,316) +122
Lancashire - 120,521 (Up from 119,782) +739
Liverpool - 56,223 (Up from 55,808) +415
Manchester - 66,581 (Up from 66,156) +425
Oldham - 27,598 (Up from 27,339) +259
Rochdale - 25,671 (Up from 25,447) +224
Salford - 29,280 (Up from 29,039) +241
Sefton - 27,941 (Up from 27,762) +179
St Helens - 19,199 (Up from 19,041) +158
Stockport - 25,856 (Up from 25,396) +460
Tameside - 22,013 (Up from 21,834) +179
Trafford - 21,012 (Up from 20,813) +199
Warrington - 20,591 (Up from 20,439) +152
Wigan - 36,038 (Up from 35,759) +279
Wirral - 28,350 (Up from 28,068) +282
Data is provided by Public Health England. You can view the data here.
Prior to April 9, those who took rapid tests and returned a positive test result counted as a positive result even if they took a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test that proved to be negative.
As from Friday, those who receive a negative PCR test result within three days of a positive rapid test result will have their positive results wiped from the system.
This may result in some case totals falling day-to-day.