Cumbria, Stockport, Lancashire, Liverpool, Manchester, Oldham, Wigan and Wirral see the biggest increase in Covid cases in the North West

Nationwide, the latest figures from Public Health England show ​a total of 5,022,893 lab-confirmed cases across the UK since testing began.

It means another 32,551 people tested positive across the nation on Thursday (July 8).

These are the figures for the North West

Workers wait to receive members of the public queue at a temporary Covid-19 testing centre set up a car park in Penrith in Cumbria.

In the North West today (Friday, July 9, 2021), there has been a total of 727,396 confirmed cases since testing began, which is an increase of 5,203 on the previous day.

There are currently 596 people in the region's hospitals who are being treated for COVID-19, including 116 on ventilation.

A total of 64,192 people have received treatment for the virus at North West hospitals since the pandemic began.

The total number of North West deaths with COVID-19 on the death certificate now stands at 20,343.

Of these deaths, 18,120 were recorded within 28 days of a positive test.

Blackburn with Darwen - 23,833 (Up from 23,762) +71

Blackpool - 11,560 (Up from 11,436) +124

Bolton - 34,638 (Up from 34,501) +137

Bury - 21,082 (Up from 20,961) +121

Cheshire East - 24,788 (Up from 24,600) +188

Cheshire West and Chester - 25,524 (Up from 25,330) +194

Cumbria - 31,942 (Up from 31,654) +288

Knowsley - 19,438 (Up from 19,316) +122

Lancashire - 120,521 (Up from 119,782) +739

Liverpool - 56,223 (Up from 55,808) +415

Manchester - 66,581 (Up from 66,156) +425

Oldham - 27,598 (Up from 27,339) +259

Rochdale - 25,671 (Up from 25,447) +224

Salford - 29,280 (Up from 29,039) +241

Sefton - 27,941 (Up from 27,762) +179

St Helens - 19,199 (Up from 19,041) +158

Stockport - 25,856 (Up from 25,396) +460

Tameside - 22,013 (Up from 21,834) +179

Trafford - 21,012 (Up from 20,813) +199

Warrington - 20,591 (Up from 20,439) +152

Wigan - 36,038 (Up from 35,759) +279

Wirral - 28,350 (Up from 28,068) +282

Data is provided by Public Health England. You can view the data here.

Prior to April 9, those who took rapid tests and returned a positive test result counted as a positive result even if they took a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test that proved to be negative.

As from Friday, those who receive a negative PCR test result within three days of a positive rapid test result will have their positive results wiped from the system.