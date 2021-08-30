Despite more than 77% of the UK’s adult population now being vaccinated against coronavirus, the roll-out is still in the early stages for under-18s.

While Covid symptoms in children are largely asymptomatic or mild, vaccination opened for those aged 16 and 17 three weeks ago.

The USA and countries in the EU including France, Spain and Italy are currently offering the jabs to over 12s, but the UK is proving more hesitant.

Here we reveal which neighbourhoods in Preston have the greatest number of under 18s vaccinated against coronavirus as children prepare to return to school.

1. Broughton & Wychnor In Broughton & Wychnor 178 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents 32% of the 12-17 population. Photo Sales

2. Longsands In Longsands 116 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents 26% of the 12-17 population. Photo Sales

3. Grimsargh & Goosnargh In Grimsargh & Goosnargh 107 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents 25% of the 12-17 population. Photo Sales

4. Haslam Park In Haslam Park 105 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents 25% of the 12-17 population. Photo Sales