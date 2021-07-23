But concerns remain about rising Covid cases, with thousands testing positive every day and millions of adults not fully vaccinated against the disease.

UK government data shows over 46 million people in England have now had their first jab (88.1% of adults) and more than 36 million have had their second dose (69.1%).

Not all neighbourhoods are equally protected against the virus. The latest local figures from NHS England which cover the period to 18 July, show double jab coverage as low as 10% for one area in Sheffield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In St Georges, 2,525 people had received two doses of a vaccine as of 18 July. This means 44% of the population is fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

Meanwhile three neighbourhoods across Lichfield, Preston and Portsmouth have double jabbed their entire over 18 population. Population figures are mid-year estimates from the Office for National Statistics so may not be exact.

Here we reveal which neighbourhoods in Preston have the lowest percentage of people fully vaccinated.

It is more important than ever on you taking out a digital subscription to support our journalism. For unlimited access to news and information online, you can subscribe here.

In Preston Town Centre 4,499 people had received two doses of a vaccine as of 18 July. This means 48% of the population is fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

In Plungington & University 5,368 people had received two doses of a vaccine as of 18 July. This means 52% of the population is fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

In St Matthew's 3,338 people had received two doses of a vaccine as of 18 July. This means 53% of the population is fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

In Moor Park 3,147 people had received two doses of a vaccine as of 18 July. This means 58% of the population is fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

In Frenchwood & Fishwick 4,064 people had received two doses of a vaccine as of 18 July. This means 61% of the population is fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

In Ingol 3,048 people had received two doses of a vaccine as of 18 July. This means 66% of the population is fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

In Ribbleton 4,840 people had received two doses of a vaccine as of 18 July. This means 68% of the population is fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

In Ashton-on-Ribble & Larches 5,937 people had received two doses of a vaccine as of 18 July. This means 72% of the population is fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

In Brookfield & Holme Slack 5,589 people had received two doses of a vaccine as of 18 July. This means 75% of the population is fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

In Lea & Marina 4,167 people had received two doses of a vaccine as of 18 July. This means 81% of the population is fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

In Haslam Park 4,344 people had received two doses of a vaccine as of 18 July. This means 83% of the population is fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

In Cadley & College 5,369 people had received two doses of a vaccine as of 18 July. This means 87% of the population is fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

In Longsands 4,588 people had received two doses of a vaccine as of 18 July. This means 87% of the population is fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

In Fulwood 6,333 people had received two doses of a vaccine as of 18 July. This means 91% of the population is fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

In Grimsargh & Goosnargh 4,775 people had received two doses of a vaccine as of 18 July. This means 95% of the population is fully vaccinated against coronavirus.