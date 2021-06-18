Covid North West: Highest number of Covid cases recorded since February as vaccination programme extended to all over 18s

Nationwide, the latest figures from Public Health England show ​a total of 4,600,623 lab-confirmed cases across the UK since testing began.

It means another 11,007 people tested positive across the nation on Thursday (June 17).

These are the figures for the North West

In the North West today (Friday, June 18, 2021), there has been a total of 654,828 confirmed cases since testing began, an increase of 2,858 on the previous day.

There are currently 388 people in the region's hospitals who are being treated for COVID-19, including 79 on ventilation.

A total of 62,736 people have received treatment for the virus at North West hospitals since the pandemic began.

The total number of North West deaths with COVID-19 on the death certificate now stands at 20,275.

Of these deaths, 17,987 were recorded within 28 days of a positive test.

Blackburn with Darwen - 21,821 (Up from 21,672) +149

Blackpool - 10,019 (Up from 9,960) +59

Bolton - 32,199 (Up from 32,078) +121

Bury - 18,986 (Up from 18,877) +109

Cheshire East - 22,447 (Up from 22,359) +88

Cheshire West and Chester - 22,908 (Up from 22,819) +89

Cumbria - 28,806 (Up from 28,750) +56

Knowsley - 17,730 (Up from 17,697) +33

Lancashire - 107,241 (Up from 106,664) +577

Liverpool - 50,074 (Up from 49,908) +166

Manchester - 58,699 (Up from 58,364) +335

Oldham - 24,448 (Up from 24,355) +93

Rochdale - 22,938 (Up from 22,859) +79

Salford - 25,744 (Up from 25,607) +137

Sefton - 24,995 (Up from 24,900) +95

St Helens - 17,458 (Up from 17,419) +39

Stockport - 22,981 (Up from 22,888) +93

Tameside - 19,591 (Up from 19,493) +98

Trafford - 18,214 (Up from 18,131) +110

Warrington - 18,627 (Up from 18,577) +50

Wigan - 31,577 (Up from 31,384) +193

Wirral - 25,074 (Up from 24,985) +89

Data is provided by Public Health England. You can view the data here.

Prior to April 9, those who took rapid tests and returned a positive test result counted as a positive result even if they took a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test that proved to be negative.

As from Friday, those who receive a negative PCR test result within three days of a positive rapid test result will have their positive results wiped from the system.