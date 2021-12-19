The data, published by the UK Health Security Agency, show the number of Omicron cases in each local authority, to December 15, 2021.

In the week to December 15 there were 120 confirmed Omicron cases in Lancashire compared to 17 confirmed cases in the seven day to December 6.

In that same period the number of suspected cases (S-gene dropout cases) in the county has increased from 41 to 1,154.

Here are the number of confirmed Omicron cases in every local authority in the Lancashire, along with the number of S-gene dropout cases.

S-gene dropout explained:

Roughly one in every six positive PCR tests are sent for genome sequencing to determine which variant they are - a process which can take many days.

A quicker way to spot potential Omicron cases is to look for a marker called the S-gene, which is missing in variants such as Omicron and Alpha but present in Delta cases.

Once identified, swabs showing so-called ‘S-gene dropout’ can then be sent for definitive testing for Omicron.

1. Blackburn with Darwen In Blackburn with Darwen there has been 37 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant, as well as 150 S-gene dropout cases. Photo Sales

2. Blackpool In Blackpool there has been 9 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant, as well as 70 S-gene dropout cases. Photo Sales

3. Burnley In Burnley there has been 3 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant, as well as 70 S-gene dropout cases. Photo Sales

4. Chorley In Chorley there has been 7 confirmed case of the Omicron variant, as well as 88 S-gene dropout cases. Photo Sales