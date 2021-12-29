In England the rate of cases has risen from 808.7 per 100,000 in the week to Dec 16, to 1,207.4 in the week to December 23, an increase of 49.3%.
In the same period Lower Penwortham North has recorded one of the highest week-on-week increases in England, with a rate of 1316.5 per 100,000 in the week to December 23, compared to 284.6 per 100,000 people a week earlier.
This means that Lower Penwortham North saw the eighth highest rise in cases in the country, according to the latest Government data, with an increase of 362.6% in a single week.
While Lower Penwortham North saw the highest weekly increase in cases, Lostock Hall currently has the highest rate of infection in South Ribble at 1745.2 per 100,000 people, a rise of 145.3% on the previous week.
These are the neighbourhoods in South Ribble that have seen the biggest percentage increase in the last week:
