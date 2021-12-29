South Ribble hotspots that have seen the biggest jump in cases in the last week

Covid near me: The South Ribble hotspots where cases have risen by as much as 300% as Lower Penwortham North records one of the highest rates in England

The latest Covid case rates in each South Ribble neighbourhood have been revealed.

By Colin Ainscough
Wednesday, 29th December 2021, 1:38 pm
Updated Wednesday, 29th December 2021, 1:41 pm

In England the rate of cases has risen from 808.7 per 100,000 in the week to Dec 16, to 1,207.4 in the week to December 23, an increase of 49.3%.

In the same period Lower Penwortham North has recorded one of the highest week-on-week increases in England, with a rate of 1316.5 per 100,000 in the week to December 23, compared to 284.6 per 100,000 people a week earlier.

This means that Lower Penwortham North saw the eighth highest rise in cases in the country, according to the latest Government data, with an increase of 362.6% in a single week.

While Lower Penwortham North saw the highest weekly increase in cases, Lostock Hall currently has the highest rate of infection in South Ribble at 1745.2 per 100,000 people, a rise of 145.3% on the previous week.

These are the neighbourhoods in South Ribble that have seen the biggest percentage increase in the last week:

1. Lower Penwortham North

Lower Penwortham North recorded a rate of 1316.5 in the seven days to December 23, which an increase of 362.6% on the previous week.

2. Leyland South West

Leyland South West recorded a rate of 1090.0 in the seven days to December 23, which an increase of 263.1% on the previous week.

3. Bamber Bridge West

Bamber Bridge West recorded a rate of 1355.4 in the seven days to December 23, which an increase of 180.8% on the previous week.

4. Lower Penwortham South

Lower Penwortham South recorded a rate of 1097.6 in the seven days to December 23, which an increase of 178.3% on the previous week.

