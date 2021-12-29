In England the rate of cases has risen from 808.7 per 100,000 in the week to Dec 16, to 1,207.4 in the week to December 23, an increase of 49.3%.

In the same period Lower Penwortham North has recorded one of the highest week-on-week increases in England, with a rate of 1316.5 per 100,000 in the week to December 23, compared to 284.6 per 100,000 people a week earlier.

This means that Lower Penwortham North saw the eighth highest rise in cases in the country, according to the latest Government data, with an increase of 362.6% in a single week.

While Lower Penwortham North saw the highest weekly increase in cases, Lostock Hall currently has the highest rate of infection in South Ribble at 1745.2 per 100,000 people, a rise of 145.3% on the previous week.

These are the neighbourhoods in South Ribble that have seen the biggest percentage increase in the last week:

1. Lower Penwortham North Lower Penwortham North recorded a rate of 1316.5 in the seven days to December 23, which an increase of 362.6% on the previous week. Photo Sales

2. Leyland South West Leyland South West recorded a rate of 1090.0 in the seven days to December 23, which an increase of 263.1% on the previous week. Photo Sales

3. Bamber Bridge West Bamber Bridge West recorded a rate of 1355.4 in the seven days to December 23, which an increase of 180.8% on the previous week. Photo Sales

4. Lower Penwortham South Lower Penwortham South recorded a rate of 1097.6 in the seven days to December 23, which an increase of 178.3% on the previous week. Photo Sales