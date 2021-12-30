Preston hotspots that have seen the biggest jump in cases in the last week

Covid near me: The Preston hotspots where cases have risen by as much as 270% as Nightingale 'surge hub' plans announced for the city to prepare for a potential wave of Omicron

The latest Covid case rates in each Preston neighbourhood have been revealed.

By Colin Ainscough
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 11:14 am
Updated Thursday, 30th December 2021, 11:17 am

In England the rate of cases has risen from 808.7 per 100,000 in the week to Dec 16, to 1,207.4 in the week to December 23, an increase of 49.3%.

In the same period Frenchwood & Fishwick recorded the highest week-on-week increases in Preston, with a rate of 733.2 per 100,000 population in the week to December 23, compared to 194.16 a week earlier - an increase of 277.7%.

While Frenchwood & Fishwick saw the highest weekly increase in cases, Broughton & Wychnor currently has the highest rate of infection in Preston at 1566.1 per 100,000 population, a rise of 40.9% on the previous week.

These latest figures come as the Government has revealed plans for Nightingale 'surge hub' at Royal Preston Hospital.

These are the neighbourhoods in Preston that have seen the biggest percentage increase in the last week:

Want to see fewer ads? Subscribers to the Lancashire Post get access to the ad-lite version of our website, which features 70% fewer ads and faster load times for a better experience. Find out more

1. Frenchwood & Fishwick

Frenchwood & Fishwick recorded a rate of 733.2 in the seven days to December 23, which an increase of 277.7% on the previous week.

Photo Sales

2. Haslam Park

Haslam Park recorded a rate of 1312.9 in the seven days to December 23, which an increase of 157.6% on the previous week.

Photo Sales

3. Ashton-on-Ribble & Larches

Ashton-on-Ribble & Larches recorded a rate of 1188.0 in the seven days to December 23, which an increase of 152.0% on the previous week.

Photo Sales

4. Longsands

Longsands recorded a rate of 1312.2 in the seven days to December 23, which an increase of 145.7% on the previous week.

Photo Sales
PrestonOmicronEngland
Next Page
Page 1 of 5