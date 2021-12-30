In England the rate of cases has risen from 808.7 per 100,000 in the week to Dec 16, to 1,207.4 in the week to December 23, an increase of 49.3%.

In the same period Frenchwood & Fishwick recorded the highest week-on-week increases in Preston, with a rate of 733.2 per 100,000 population in the week to December 23, compared to 194.16 a week earlier - an increase of 277.7%.

While Frenchwood & Fishwick saw the highest weekly increase in cases, Broughton & Wychnor currently has the highest rate of infection in Preston at 1566.1 per 100,000 population, a rise of 40.9% on the previous week.

These latest figures come as the Government has revealed plans for Nightingale 'surge hub' at Royal Preston Hospital.

These are the neighbourhoods in Preston that have seen the biggest percentage increase in the last week:

1. Frenchwood & Fishwick Frenchwood & Fishwick recorded a rate of 733.2 in the seven days to December 23, which an increase of 277.7% on the previous week. Photo Sales

2. Haslam Park Haslam Park recorded a rate of 1312.9 in the seven days to December 23, which an increase of 157.6% on the previous week. Photo Sales

3. Ashton-on-Ribble & Larches Ashton-on-Ribble & Larches recorded a rate of 1188.0 in the seven days to December 23, which an increase of 152.0% on the previous week. Photo Sales

4. Longsands Longsands recorded a rate of 1312.2 in the seven days to December 23, which an increase of 145.7% on the previous week. Photo Sales