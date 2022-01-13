Across the UK, there were 1.2 million positive test results in the week to January 6, a 9% rise from the week before, with the average case rate being 1,736.8.

Closer to home, Preston' s average is significantly higher at 2,251.2 with the St George's area seeing cases rise by 100% in seven days to January 6.

See below for the latest Covid data in every area of Preston.

St George's had 1,412.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 108% from the week before.

St Matthew's had 2,218.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 95.1% from the week before.

City Centre had 2,402.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 94.9% from the week before.

Cadley & College had 2,838.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 54.2% from the week before.