Boris Johnson laid out his ambitious booster plan on Sunday night with new restrictions coming into force this week.

Nationally the average rate of infection per 100,000 people in the seven days to December 7 is 501.2, with parts of the city way in excess of that.

Even those neighbourhoods where the rate is lower are, by and large, showing rising infections however with 528 fresh cases, at a rate of 366.3, recorded.

These are the parts of Preston where cases are rising and falling...

1. Brookfield and Holme Slack Brookfield and Holme Slack has a case rate of 592.3. There were 61 cases in the last seven days, a rise of 144%. Photo Sales

2. Fulwood Fulwood has a case rate of 436.6. There were 39 cases in the last seven days, a rise of 143.8%. Photo Sales

3. St George’s St George’s has a case rate of 258.0. There were 19 cases in the last seven days, a rise of 137.5%. Photo Sales

4. Longsands Longsands has a case rate of 518.8. There were 34 cases in the last seven days, a rise of 78.9%. Photo Sales