Nationally, coronavirus infection rates are rising across the UK once again. There were 303,504 positive test results in the week to November 25, up 9.5% from the week before.

Overall, the average infection rate across the UK stands at 433.8 cases per 100,000 people. Closer to home, the North West is at 384.5 with Preston at 312.2.

Nine areas of the city have a rate currently above the national average but the latest figures show 10 areas of Preston saw cases fall in the last week with five rising, some significantly, and two staying the same.

Here is the full breakdown for all neighbourhoods in Preston.

1. St George's St George’s had a rate of 258.0 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 111.1% from the week before. Photo Sales

2. Moor Park Moor Park had a rate of 225.0 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 77.7% from the week before. Photo Sales

3. Broughton and Wychnor Broughton and Wychnor had a rate of 732.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 61.1% from the week before. Photo Sales

4. Ashton-on-Ribble and Larches Ashton-on-Ribble and Larches had a rate of 414.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 33.4% from the week before. Photo Sales