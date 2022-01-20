And Preston is no different, with rates down in every one of the 17 neighbourhoods in the city.

The case rate remains above the national average however, Preston recording 1,812 cases in the seven days to January 13, working out at 1,257.1 cases per 100,000 people.

For the UK as a whole, the case rate is 941.3 while the North East remains the worst affected part of the UK, with a rate of 1,586.4 cases per 100,000 residents

England’s Plan B measures are to end next Thursday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced. It means face masks will no longer be required while there will also be no mandatory Covid passes for nightclubs and large events.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Preston with the highest case rates right now.

1. St Matthew's St Matthew's had 1,959.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a fall of 11.7%.

2. Broughton & Wychnor Broughton & Wychnor had 1,603.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a fall of 47.1%.

3. Longsands Longsands had 1,541.0 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a fall of 40.9%.

4. Lea & Marina Lea & Marina had 1,477.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a fall of 49%.