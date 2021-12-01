This is where Covid cases have risen and fallen in Preston in the last week

Covid near me: The areas of Preston where cases are rising and falling in the week ahead of face masks becoming mandatory in shops and on public transport

These latest Covid data has revealed the areas in Preston where cases were on the rise and falling ahead of new mask wearing rules.

By Colin Ainscough
Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 1:54 pm

New rules introduced on Tuesday (November 30), mean that masks must be worn in shops and on public transport to help prevent the spread of the Omicron variant.

In Preston seven areas have seen a rise in cases, while 10 neighbourhoods have seen cases fall in the seven days to November 25, 2021.

Here are the latest Covid picture for each neighbourhoods in Preston:

1. Grimsargh & Goosnargh

Grimsargh & Goosnargh had 679.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 131.6% from the week before.

2. Moor Park

Moor Park had 295.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 40% from the week before.

3. St Matthew's

St Matthew's had 191.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 21.4% from the week before.

4. Ashton-on-Ribble & Larches

Ashton-on-Ribble & Larches had 414.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 18.9% from the week before.

