New rules introduced on Tuesday (November 30), mean that masks must be worn in shops and on public transport to help prevent the spread of the Omicron variant.

In Preston seven areas have seen a rise in cases, while 10 neighbourhoods have seen cases fall in the seven days to November 25, 2021.

Pictures used are for illustrative purposes only and not directly linked to the data.

Here are the latest Covid picture for each neighbourhoods in Preston:

Want to see fewer ads? Subscribers to the Lancashire Post get access to the ad-lite version of our website, which features 70% fewer ads and faster load times for a better experience. Find out more

1. Grimsargh & Goosnargh Grimsargh & Goosnargh had 679.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 131.6% from the week before. Photo Sales

2. Moor Park Moor Park had 295.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 40% from the week before. Photo Sales

3. St Matthew's St Matthew's had 191.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 21.4% from the week before. Photo Sales

4. Ashton-on-Ribble & Larches Ashton-on-Ribble & Larches had 414.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 18.9% from the week before. Photo Sales