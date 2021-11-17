Nationally, coronavirus infection rates are rising across the UK once again, official figures show. There were 273,928 positive test results in the week to November 11, up 15% from the week before.
Overall, the average infection rate across the UK stands at 376 cases per 100,000 people. Closer to home, the North West is at 346.5 with Preston at 323.3.
Ten areas of the city have a rate currently above the national average but the latest figures show 12 areas of Preston saw cases fall in the last week with just four rising and one staying the same.
Here is the full breakdown for all neighbourhoods in Preston.
