Nationally, coronavirus infection rates are rising across the UK once again, official figures show. There were 273,928 positive test results in the week to November 11, up 15% from the week before.

Overall, the average infection rate across the UK stands at 376 cases per 100,000 people. Closer to home, the North West is at 346.5 with Preston at 323.3.

Ten areas of the city have a rate currently above the national average but the latest figures show 12 areas of Preston saw cases fall in the last week with just four rising and one staying the same.

Here is the full breakdown for all neighbourhoods in Preston.

1. Ingol Ingol had a rate of 390.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 64.3% from the week before. Photo Sales

2. Frenchwood and Fishwick Frenchwood and Fishwick had a rate of 377.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 40% from the week before. Photo Sales

3. Lea and Marina Lea and Marina had a rate of 542.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 16.1% from the week before. Photo Sales

4. Grimsargh and Goosnargh Grimsargh and Goosnargh had a rate of 478.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 14.8% from the week before. Photo Sales