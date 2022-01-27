This is where Covid cases are currently highest and still rising in Preston as Plan B restrictions are lifted

Coronavirus cases have stopped falling across the UK and have levelled off at a high rate, official figures show.

There were 634,026 cases in the week ending January 21, a 0.2% rise on the number seen the week before.

It is double the number of cases the UK saw in the last week of November, before the Omicron wave.

However, in Preston the case rate has continued to fall in the last week by an average of 14.6% on the previous seven days, with only three areas recording an increase.

Case numbers include positive lateral flow tests in England and Northern Ireland but exclude them in Scotland and Wales, making comparisons across the UK nations difficult.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to January 20.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Preston with the highest case rates in the past week.

Want to see fewer ads? Subscribers to the Lancashire Post get access to the ad-lite version of our website, which features 70% fewer ads and faster load times for a better experience. Find out more

1. Broughton & Wychnor Broughton & Wychnor had 2121.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 32.3% from the week before. Photo Sales

2. Fulwood Fulwood had 1287.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a fall of 2.5% from the week before. Photo Sales

3. Ashton-on-Ribble & Larches Ashton-on-Ribble & Larches had 1272.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 8.9% from the week before. Photo Sales

4. Brookfield & Holme Slack Brookfield & Holme Slack had 1252.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 16.2% from the week before. Photo Sales