The latest Covid data shows cases continuing to rise across Preston

Covid near me: Preston areas where infections rose the fastest in the past week as Nightingale surge hub is built and Omicron wave continues

The Omicron variant continues to cause coronavirus infection rates to hit record levels in the UK.

By Adam Lord
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 4:06 pm

There were 1.07 million positive test results in the week to December 30, up 34% from the week before, official figures show.

In Preston, Lea and Marina has the highest infection rate with 2,479.2 cases per 100,000 people, followed by Broughton and Wychnor with 2,323.8.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Preston with the biggest rise in case rates in the past week as the Nightingale surge hub is built at the Royal Preston Hospital.

1. Ribbleton

Ribbleton had 1,881.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 216.6% from the week before.

2. St Matthew's

St Matthew’s had 1,103.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 172.2% from the week before.

3. Moor Park

Moor Park had 1,336.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 156.7% from the week before.

4. Cadley & College

Cadley & College had 1,841.0 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 140% from the week before.

