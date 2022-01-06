Covid near me: Lancashire records 5,899 cases in 24 hours as UK records 231 deaths
The total number of confirmed cases in Lancashire since the beginning of the pandemic now stands at 355,029 as of Thursday, January 6.
There have now been 282,431 confirmed cases in the Lancashire County Council area since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest government data released today (Thursday, January 6, 2022).
Meanwhile, the total across Lancashire, including Blackpool and Blackburn with Darwen, now stands at 355,029.
The Government said a further 231 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Wednesday, bringing the UK total to 149,515.
How many coronavirus cases are there in Lancashire?
Public Health England records cases for each council area. The latest totals for each area in Lancashire are:
Blackburn with Darwen - 40,141 (Up from 39,454) +687
Blackpool - 32,457 (Up from 31,766) +691
Burnley - 23,114 (Up from 22,695) +419
Chorley - 27,867 (Up from 27,442) +425
Fylde - 17,061 (Up from 16,706) +355
Hyndburn - 20,553 (Up from 20,194) +359
Lancaster - 29,554 (Up from 29,173) +381
Pendle - 21,372 (Up from 20,980) +392
Preston - 34,636 (Up from 34,157) +479
Ribble Valley - 15,133 (Up from 14,883) +250
Rossendale - 17,412 (Up from 17,183) +229
South Ribble - 26,314 (Up from 25,896) +418
West Lancs - 25,699 (Up from 25,295) +404
Wyre - 23,716 (Up from 23,306) +410
Want to see fewer ads? Subscribers get access to the ad-lite version of our website, which features 70% fewer ads and faster load times for a better experience. Find out more