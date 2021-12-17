Covid near me in Lancashire: These are the latest cases for Blackpool, Burnley, Chorley, Fylde, Lancaster, Wyre, Preston and the rest of the county as the Omicron variant continues to sweep across the UK

There have now been 227,282 confirmed cases in the Lancashire County Council area since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest government data released today (Thursday, December 16, 2021).

Meanwhile, the total across Lancashire, including Blackpool and Blackburn with Darwen, now stands at 287,935.

The Government said a further 146 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Thursday, bringing the UK total to 146,937.

This is the latest Covid data for each area in Lancashire.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 170,911 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

These latest figures come as Mark Drakeford, the Welsh First Minister, announces further restrictions for Wales including the closure of night clubs and the requirement to work from home.

How many coronavirus cases are there in Lancashire?

Public Health England records cases for each council area. The latest totals for each area in Lancashire are:

Blackburn with Darwen - 33,939

Blackpool - 26,417

Burnley - 18,986

Chorley - 21,744

Fylde - 13,588

Hyndburn - 16,860

Lancaster - 23,308

Pendle - 17,987

Preston - 28,694

Ribble Valley - 12,042

Rossendale - 14,352

South Ribble - 20,377

West Lancs - 20,059

Wyre - 19,285