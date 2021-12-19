Covid near me in Lancashire: These are the latest cases for Blackpool, Burnley, Chorley, Fylde, Lancaster, Wyre, Preston and the rest of the county as reports suggest two week lockdown being considered

There have now been 229,463 confirmed cases in the Lancashire County Council area since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest government data released today (Saturday, December 18, 2021).

Meanwhile, the total across Lancashire, including Blackpool and Blackburn with Darwen, now stands at 290,235.

The Government said a further 125 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Saturday, bringing the UK total to 147,173.

This is the latest Covid data for each area in Lancashire.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 170,911 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

How many coronavirus cases are there in Lancashire?

Public Health England records cases for each council area. The latest totals for each area in Lancashire are:

Blackburn with Darwen - 34,169

Blackpool - 26,603

Burnley - 19,102

Chorley - 21,979

Fylde - 13,722

Hyndburn - 16,995

Lancaster - 23,613

Pendle - 18,097

Preston - 28,973

Ribble Valley - 12,203

Rossendale - 14,494

South Ribble - 20,633

West Lancs - 20,235

Wyre - 19,417