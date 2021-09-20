According to official figures from the UK Government, two neighbourhoods saw positive infection rates per 100,000 people rise by 200% between August 31 and September 14, with three others increasing by 100% or more. Five areas saw a decline.
As the UK’s chief medical officers recommend vaccinating children aged 12 to 15, we can reveal where Covid cases have surged most since children returned to school in Chorley.
1. Clayton Brook
The case rate in Clayton Brook has risen by 200%, from 72 to 216.1 between 31 August and 14 September.
2. Chorley North
The case rate in Chorley North has risen by 200%, from 200.4 to 601.1 between 31 August and 14 September.
3. Whittle-le-Woods
The case rate in Whittle-le-Woods and Anglezarke has risen by 180%, from 165.2 to 462.5 between 31 August and 14 September.
4. Chorley South West
The case rate in Chorley South West has risen by 125%, from 169.3 to 380.9 between 31 August and 14 September.