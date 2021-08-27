Professor Neil Ferguson, an epidemiologist from Imperial College London and former member of the Government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), has predicted a “large wave” in Autumn after pupils begin mixing in schools.
Here are the neighbourhoods where Covid cases rose or fell the most in the seven days to 20 August/22 August.
1. Haslam Park
Haslam Park has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 56.21%, from 242.5 per 100,000 in the week to 13 August/15 August per 100,000 to 378.8.
2. Grimsargh & Goosnargh
Grimsargh & Goosnargh has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 18.18%, from 342.7 per 100,000 in the week to 13 August/15 August per 100,000 to 405.
3. Brookfield & Holme Slack
Brookfield & Holme Slack has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 15.38%, from 255.6 per 100,000 in the week to 13 August/15 August per 100,000 to 294.9.
4. Cadley & College
Cadley & College has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 13.01%, from 292 per 100,000 in the week to 13 August/15 August per 100,000 to 330.