Weekly coronavirus cases are continuing to rise across the UK

Covid in Preston: Areas where infections rose the most in the last week as expert warns of autumn wave

Weekly coronavirus cases are continuing to rise across the UK, with the rolling seven-day average increasing for eight consecutive days to 339.3 per 100,000 people.

By Iain Lynn
Friday, 27th August 2021, 1:05 pm
Professor Neil Ferguson, an epidemiologist from Imperial College London and former member of the Government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), has predicted a “large wave” in Autumn after pupils begin mixing in schools.

Here are the neighbourhoods where Covid cases rose or fell the most in the seven days to 20 August/22 August.

1. Haslam Park

Haslam Park has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 56.21%, from 242.5 per 100,000 in the week to 13 August/15 August per 100,000 to 378.8.

2. Grimsargh & Goosnargh

Grimsargh & Goosnargh has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 18.18%, from 342.7 per 100,000 in the week to 13 August/15 August per 100,000 to 405.

3. Brookfield & Holme Slack

Brookfield & Holme Slack has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 15.38%, from 255.6 per 100,000 in the week to 13 August/15 August per 100,000 to 294.9.

4. Cadley & College

Cadley & College has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 13.01%, from 292 per 100,000 in the week to 13 August/15 August per 100,000 to 330.

