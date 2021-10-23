The Preston areas where Covid rates are rising the fastest

Covid cases: These are the areas of Preston where Covid cases have surged in the last week to October 15, 2021 - as the Government rules out another lockdown

Covid infection rates are rapidly rising across England and there are fears the NHS could be overwhelmed this winter.

By Colin Ainscough
Saturday, 23rd October 2021, 4:52 pm
Updated Saturday, 23rd October 2021, 4:54 pm

The British Medical Association has branded the UK Government “wilfully negligent” after it decided not to trigger its so-called Plan B measures to curb the spread of the virus.

It comes after Health Secretary Sajid Javid warned the UK may see 100,000 cases a day and urged people to take precautions such as getting vaccinated.

He told a Downing Street press conference on Wednesday that it was not the right time to reintroduce restrictions such as compulsory face coverings.

There are now 149 neighbourhoods in England that have an infection rate above 1,000 per 100,000 people.

In Preston there have been 638 positive cases in the seven days to 15 October. This is a rate of 442.6 per 100,000 people.

As cases continue to rise across the country, we reveal which neighbourhoods in Preston saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people.

1. Brookfield & Holme Slack

Brookfield & Holme Slack has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 146.1%, from 252.5 to 621.5.

2. Preston Town Centre

Preston Town Centre has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 139.9%, from 135 to 329.9.

3. Grimsargh & Goosnargh

Grimsargh & Goosnargh has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 62.5%, from 494.1 to 803.

4. Cadley & College

Cadley & College has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 60%, from 383.5 to 613.7.

