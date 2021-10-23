The British Medical Association has branded the UK Government “wilfully negligent” after it decided not to trigger its so-called Plan B measures to curb the spread of the virus.

It comes after Health Secretary Sajid Javid warned the UK may see 100,000 cases a day and urged people to take precautions such as getting vaccinated.

He told a Downing Street press conference on Wednesday that it was not the right time to reintroduce restrictions such as compulsory face coverings.

There are now 149 neighbourhoods in England that have an infection rate above 1,000 per 100,000 people.

In Preston there have been 638 positive cases in the seven days to 15 October. This is a rate of 442.6 per 100,000 people.

As cases continue to rise across the country, we reveal which neighbourhoods in Preston saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people.

Want to see fewer ads? Subscribers to the Lancashire Post get access to the ad-lite version of our website, which features 70% fewer ads and faster load times for a better experience. Find out more

1. Brookfield & Holme Slack Brookfield & Holme Slack has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 146.1%, from 252.5 to 621.5. Photo Sales

2. Preston Town Centre Preston Town Centre has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 139.9%, from 135 to 329.9. Photo Sales

3. Grimsargh & Goosnargh Grimsargh & Goosnargh has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 62.5%, from 494.1 to 803. Photo Sales

4. Cadley & College Cadley & College has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 60%, from 383.5 to 613.7. Photo Sales