In England, the number of patients fell from 7,031 in the week to November 9 to 6,612 in the week to November 16 – a drop of 419 people, which is 6%.

The data accounts for admissions to all NHS hospitals, acute hospitals, mental health and learning disability trusts, as well as independent service providers commissioned by the NHS.

Closer to home, East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust had the most patients in the county on November 16, 56, but that is 14% down on seven days earlier with nine fewer.

The number of Covid patients in Lancashire hospitals is falling

The University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust had 40 patients, that figure down nine, or 18%, compared with November 9.

Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust had 39 patients on November 16, eight, or 17% down, on the week prior.

Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust had 34 patients, 19 fewer cases meaning a significant drop of 36%.

Hull University NHS Trust has seen the biggest increase in Covid cases between November 9 and November 16 out of all major trusts in England, according to the Government’s Covid dashboard.

The trust, which operates two hospitals, witnessed a 50% leap in the number of Covid hospital patients in the last week - despite a drop across the country as a whole.

In one week, 25 more patients have been recorded with the virus with 71 patients needing hospital care, up from 46 last week. That was an increase of 54%.

The data comes with Boris Johnson today saying the Government currently sees no need to introduce fresh Covid-19 restrictions despite rising cases across much of Europe.

Speaking at the CBI conference in South Shields, the Prime Minister said: “Of course we are concerned about the potential from that disease.

“You have got to be humble in the face of nature but at the moment we see nothing in the data to say that we need to move from plan A to plan B, or any other plan.